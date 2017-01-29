Path of Exile Coming to Xbox One in 2017

The servers will be separate from PC players.

01.29.17 - 11:49 PM

Developer Grinding Gear Games has announced that they will be bringingto Xbox One in 2017.

Like on PC, Path of Exile on Xbox One will be a free-to-play RPG and will retain all the content from its PC counterpart, including the upcoming 3.0.0 expansion that includes Act Five.

Xbox One gamers will play in their own realm separate from PC. According to the developer, this is due to the nuanced differences in gameplay between the two versions, such as the players amount of Flask Slots and how some skills are targeted. However, the same content and league release schedule will be followed across both platforms.

You can watch the Xbox One announcement trailer below!