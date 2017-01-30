Marcos Gaspar RPGFan Music: Atelier Firis OST Review

Get ready for some delicious Gust music!

01.30.17 - 7:00 PM



One of the most alluring things about the Atelier series is the absolutely stunning music! Rarely am I let down by Gust's music team when it comes to this series, and that remains true with its most recent entry, Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey. Granted, I'm under the impression that the music team can do no wrong, so there's a tiny, itty bitty possibility my views are a little biased. Well, to clear any skepticism to my claim of Gust's music team's ability to dish out perfection, we have Ronald Buie to give his thoughts on the Atelier Firis OST. Enjoy the read and dulcet samples within!



Ronald Buie's Atelier Firis OST Review



