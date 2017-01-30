RPGFan
Marcos Gaspar
RPGFan Music: Atelier Firis OST Review
Get ready for some delicious Gust music!
01.30.17 - 7:00 PM

One of the most alluring things about the Atelier series is the absolutely stunning music! Rarely am I let down by Gust's music team when it comes to this series, and that remains true with its most recent entry, Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey. Granted, I'm under the impression that the music team can do no wrong, so there's a tiny, itty bitty possibility my views are a little biased. Well, to clear any skepticism to my claim of Gust's music team's ability to dish out perfection, we have Ronald Buie to give his thoughts on the Atelier Firis OST. Enjoy the read and dulcet samples within!


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Xanadu Next
Sunday, Jan. 29 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Final Fantasy V
Every Wednesday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Suikoden V
Every Friday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Atelier Firis OST Review
Atelier Firis OST
Review
 Retro Encounter 67: Voice Actors on Strike
Retro Encounter 67: Voice Actors on Strike
Podcast
 Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Review
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
Review
 Piano Collections: Chrono Trigger Review
Piano Collections: Chrono Trigger
Review
 Steins;Gate 0 Review
Steins;Gate 0
Review
 Rhythm Encounter Interlude 2
Rhythm Encounter Interlude 2
Podcast
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2016 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info