RPGFan
Jesse Woo
The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2's Second Trailer is All Action
Ok, like 95% action.
01.31.17 - 4:06 AM

Action-RPG The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 comes out next month in Japan, and in case you were wondering what action would look like in Nippon Ichi Software's magic-themed sequel, the company has released a trailer that focuses on the combat. True to form, there are lots of numbers, splash effects, and baddies.

The game is a sequel to The Witch and the Hundred Knight, which came out originally in 2013 and was ported an re-released several times. The sequel is an all new story that follows Chelka, a young woman afflicted by the Witch's Disease. This disease causes its victims to grow a third eye, granting them immense power but drastically altering their personality, usually for the worse. Chelka is a unique case however as her "awakening" is incomplete.

The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 comes out on February 23rd on PS4 in Japan. A western release date has not been announced.



Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Xanadu Next
Sunday, Jan. 29 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Final Fantasy V
Every Wednesday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Suikoden V
Every Friday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Atelier Firis OST Review
Atelier Firis OST
Review
 Retro Encounter 67: Voice Actors on Strike
Retro Encounter 67: Voice Actors on Strike
Podcast
 Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Review
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
Review
 Piano Collections: Chrono Trigger Review
Piano Collections: Chrono Trigger
Review
 Steins;Gate 0 Review
Steins;Gate 0
Review
 Rhythm Encounter Interlude 2
Rhythm Encounter Interlude 2
Podcast
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2016 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info