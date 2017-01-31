The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2's Second Trailer is All Action

Ok, like 95% action.

01.31.17 - 4:06 AM

Action-RPGcomes out next month in Japan, and in case you were wondering what action would look like in Nippon Ichi Software's magic-themed sequel, the company has released a trailer that focuses on the combat. True to form, there are lots of numbers, splash effects, and baddies.

The game is a sequel to The Witch and the Hundred Knight, which came out originally in 2013 and was ported an re-released several times. The sequel is an all new story that follows Chelka, a young woman afflicted by the Witch's Disease. This disease causes its victims to grow a third eye, granting them immense power but drastically altering their personality, usually for the worse. Chelka is a unique case however as her "awakening" is incomplete.

The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 comes out on February 23rd on PS4 in Japan. A western release date has not been announced.





