Peter Triezenberg Next Final Fantasy XV Active Time Report Set for February 2nd

What do they have in store?

01.31.17 - 4:09 AM



Square Enix has shown their dedication to supporting Final Fantasy XV past its December launch, issuing frequent updates and additional content such as the recent Carnival event. The next Active Time Report will broadcast at 20:00 JST (that's about 6:00 AM Eastern), and will focus on update and downloadable content information. Also, Square is teasing a video message from... "that person." Who could it be? Stay tuned to RPGFan to find out, and you can watch the stream embedded below come February 2nd. Square Enix has shown their dedication to supportingpast its December launch, issuing frequent updates and additional content such as the recent Carnival event. The next Active Time Report will broadcast at 20:00 JST (that's about 6:00 AM Eastern), and will focus on update and downloadable content information. Also, Square is teasing a video message from... "that person." Who could it be? Stay tuned to RPGFan to find out, and you can watch the stream embedded below come February 2nd.





Nova Crystallis Final Fantasy XV Screenshots



Final Fantasy XV Review









