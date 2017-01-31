RPGFan
John Alas
New Dragon Quest Monsters Joker 3: Professional Image Trailer Released
Thanking fans for 11 years of Joker.
01.31.17 - 4:24 AM

Square Enix Japan has released another image trailer for Dragon Quest Monsters Joker 3: Professional Image. The trailer, dubbed 'Professional Remix' has content from the previous two image trailers. As with other Dragon Quest game, Joker 3: Professional's scenes feature Akira Toriyama's signature art style. See it below.


Dragon Quest Monsters Joker 3: Professional is due February 9th in Japan for 3DS.


