New Dragon Quest Monsters Joker 3: Professional Image Trailer Released Thanking fans for 11 years of Joker. 01.31.17 - 4:24 AM
Square Enix Japan has released another image trailer for Dragon Quest Monsters Joker 3: Professional Image. The trailer, dubbed 'Professional Remix' has content from the previous two image trailers. As with other Dragon Quest game, Joker 3: Professional's scenes feature Akira Toriyama's signature art style. See it below. Dragon Quest Monsters Joker 3: Professional is due February 9th in Japan for 3DS.