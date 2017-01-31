RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Final Fantasy VII Remake Gets New Piece of Key Art
30 years of Final Fantasy and this is finally happening.
01.31.17 - 1:58 PM

Square Enix unveiled a new piece of key art for Final Fantasy VII Remake during the opening ceremony of their Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary event. While no additional details on the game were shared at this time, this is a remarkable piece of artwork; depicting Cloud and a winged Sephiroth against the backdrop of Midgar in a way that brings to mind the iconic key artwork for the original Final Fantasy VII.

final fantasy vii remake key art artwork square enix cloud sephiroth midgar

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more details on Final Fantasy VII Remake.



Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Xanadu Next
Sunday, Jan. 29 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Final Fantasy V
Every Wednesday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Suikoden V
Every Friday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Atelier Firis OST Review
Atelier Firis OST
Review
 Retro Encounter 67: Voice Actors on Strike
Retro Encounter 67: Voice Actors on Strike
Podcast
 Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Review
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
Review
 Piano Collections: Chrono Trigger Review
Piano Collections: Chrono Trigger
Review
 Steins;Gate 0 Review
Steins;Gate 0
Review
 Rhythm Encounter Interlude 2
Rhythm Encounter Interlude 2
Podcast
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2016 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info