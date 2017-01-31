Final Fantasy VII Remake Gets New Piece of Key Art

30 years of Final Fantasy and this is finally happening.

01.31.17 - 1:58 PM

Square Enix unveiled a new piece of key art forduring the opening ceremony of their30th Anniversary event. While no additional details on the game were shared at this time, this is a remarkable piece of artwork; depicting Cloud and a winged Sephiroth against the backdrop of Midgar in a way that brings to mind the iconic key artwork for the original

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more details on Final Fantasy VII Remake.





