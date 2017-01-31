|
|
|
Final Fantasy VII Remake Gets New Piece of Key Art30 years of Final Fantasy and this is finally happening. 01.31.17 - 1:58 PM
Square Enix unveiled a new piece of key art for Final Fantasy VII Remake
during the opening ceremony of their Final Fantasy
30th Anniversary event. While no additional details on the game were shared at this time, this is a remarkable piece of artwork; depicting Cloud and a winged Sephiroth against the backdrop of Midgar in a way that brings to mind the iconic key artwork for the original Final Fantasy VII
.
Stay tuned to RPGFan for more details on Final Fantasy VII Remake.
|