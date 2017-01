Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Release Date Revealed

Slow months are getting a lot of releases this year.

01.31.17 - 2:21 PM

Square Enix revealed at their30th Anniversary Opening Ceremony thatwill release for PS4 in North America and Europe on July 11th and in Japan and Asia on July 13th. The game will cost ¥6,800 in Japan. Check out a new piece of key art below.

