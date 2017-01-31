RPGFan
Robert Steinman
Random Encounter 122: Yakuza Quest 2.VIII HD
Can we add more subtitles?
01.31.17 - 6:14 PM

No rest for the wicked, folks. We've got tons of news and games to talk about. You want to hear our thoughts on the Nintendo Switch, right? Or how about some hardcore Mafioso action in Yakuza 0? Grab a blanket, some hot chocolate and join us for some in-depth video game talk!

Questions? Comments? Spare Potions? Email us at podcast@rpgfan.com!

Well, we obviously have to talk about the Nintendo Switch, right? After that, we dig into Tales of Berseria, Dragon Quest VIII and Yakuza 0.

Featuring: Robert Steinman, Derek Heemsbergen and Caitlin Argyros





