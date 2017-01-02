Cross Digivolve With the Digimon World: Next Order Launch Trailer I don't know, I'm rusty on my Digimon lore. 02.01.17 - 1:31 AM
Digimon World: Next Order is now available in North America on the PlayStation 4, and Bandai Namco has released a brand-new launch trailer to commemorate the occasion. The trailer provides a brief look at the game's frenetic combat, while narrating an overview of the game's story. Give it a watch below, and check back with RPGFan for more Digimon World: Next Order content!