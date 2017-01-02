World of Final Fantasy Getting 'Champion Summon: Balthier' Free DLC

A Final Fantasy XII challenger approaches...

Fans of the chibi style RPG, get ready for some free DLC! During the30th Anniversary Opening Ceremony, Square Enix announced that they will addfan favorite Balthier as a Champion Summon, and it will be free downloadable content.

While a release date for the sky pirate DLC was not given, Square Enix did say that the content will launch alongside Patch 1.03.

World of Final Fantasy is currently available for PlayStation 4 and PS Vita. Check out our review of the game to see what we thought about it.



