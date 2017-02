Retro Encounter 68: The Binding of Isaac

When life gives you lemons, re-roll

02.02.17 - 1:42 AM

has hundreds of possible items and layouts to be experienced in any given run of the Zelda-inspired roguelike, and the Retro Encounter panel discusses as many as they can in this week's episode. Tears were shed during the dozens of hours played this week. Tears of blood.

Featuring: Chris Gebauer, Robert Fenner, Dong-Hee Kim

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com