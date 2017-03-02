Week in Review, 2/3/2017

Lots of Final Fantasy news this week, but they didn't get a clean sweep!

02.03.17 - 12:54 PM

It seems only fitting that in a week whereheld its 30th-anniversary celebration that this week's week in review segment is dominated by the franchise, butnews wasn't the only important news this week. Without further ado, here are some of the top RPG stories this week!

No matter if you hate the idea of an episodic release or not, we can all agree that as RPG fans, we cannot wait to get our hands on the Final Fantasy VII Remake. And although we didn't get a release date, we did get a quick update on the progress of the game along with an awesome new screenshot.

Ah Final Fantasy XII, one of the most polarizing games in the series. Either you love it for its open world exploration and sense of adventure, or you hate it due to its lack of direct narrative and weird license board and gambit systems. No matter what group you may fall into, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is due out this summer, so you may want to give it another shot.

Love them or hate them, DLC and patches for video games are here to stay and Final Fantasy XV is no exception to this rule. The main game will be seeing its first big patch this month, which brings full PS4 Pro support and some quality of life changes to the game. Another update is due in March that plans to fix a lot of the problems many had with Chapter 13, alongside the first major DLC that stars Gladio. And finally, Promoto's DLC is due out this June. We may have waited 10 plus years to play Final Fantasy XV, but we sure aren't done with it yet.

If you are a fan of Studio Ghibli or Level-5, then you are probably ecstatic for the release of No no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom. You'll be even happier to know that the game will be heading to PC as well the PS4. And better yet, we finally get our first look at the gameplay! The game may not be coming out soon, but some info is better than no info.

Atelier games always have some of the best music in RPGs, as Gust's music team is one of the best there is. Does Atelier Firis continue the trend, or is it a series outlier? Check out Ronald Buie's review for the full scoop.

That will wrap it up for this week. We love RPGs and we know that you do too, so if you missed these or any of our stories this week, don't forget to check out RPGFan's front page, where we post RPG news every day!





