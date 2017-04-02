RPGFan
Jesse Woo
Sephiroth to Appear in Mobius Final Fantasy
Probably could have guessed that would come.
02.04.17 - 4:53 PM

After Square Enix announced the crossover between Final Fantasy VII Remake and Mobius Final Fantasy, RPG fans probably could have guessed that a certain villain would also make an appearance. Well, now we have official confirmation with a video featuring the great and powerful Sephiroth.

Mobius Final Fantasy is out on iOS and Android worldwide, and Steam in Japan. It releases on Steam on February 6th. The crossover event begins February 7th.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Swords and Serpents
Sunday, Feb. 5 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Suikoden V
Every Friday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Retro Encounter 68
Retro Encounter 68
Podcast
 Random Encounter 122
Random Encounter 122
Podcast
 Atelier Firis OST Review
Atelier Firis OST
Review
 Retro Encounter 67
Retro Encounter 67
Podcast
 Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Review
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
Review
 Piano Collections: Chrono Trigger Review
Piano Collections: Chrono Trigger
Review
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2017 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info