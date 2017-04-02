Jesse Woo Sephiroth to Appear in Mobius Final Fantasy

Probably could have guessed that would come.

02.04.17 - 4:53 PM



After Square Enix announced the Final Fantasy VII Remake and Mobius Final Fantasy, RPG fans probably could have guessed that a certain villain would also make an appearance. Well, now we have official confirmation with a video featuring the great and powerful Sephiroth. After Square Enix announced the crossover betweenand, RPG fans probably could have guessed that a certain villain would also make an appearance. Well, now we have official confirmation with a video featuring the great and powerful Sephiroth. Mobius Final Fantasy is out on iOS and Android worldwide, and Steam in Japan. It releases on Steam on February 6th. The crossover event begins February 7th.



