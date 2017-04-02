RPGFan
John Alas
Square Enix e-Store Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Purchases to Include 15th Anniversary Box
More anniversary goods.
02.04.17 - 4:57 PM

Those who buy the upcoming PS4 port of Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX through the Japanese Square Enix e-store will receive a complimentary Kingdom Hearts 15th Anniversary Box, a container that can store the discs of Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue: in other words, every console and handheld Kingdom Hearts game besides the upcoming Kingdom Hearts III. The images below show off the anniversary box and it's contents.

kingdom hearts 1.5 2.5 anniversary box exterior
kingdom hearts 1.5 2.5 ps4 anniversary box characters
kingdom hearts 1.5 2.5 ps4 anniversary box game covers

No word yet if other territories will receive this anniversary bonus, but we'll be sure to keep you posted. Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX will be released for PS4 on March 9th in Japan, March 28th in North America and March 31st in Europe.


