John Alas Square Enix e-Store Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Purchases to Include 15th Anniversary Box

More anniversary goods.

02.04.17 - 4:57 PM



Those who buy the upcoming PS4 port of Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX through the Japanese Square Enix Kingdom Hearts 15th Anniversary Box, a container that can store the discs of Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue: in other words, every console and handheld Kingdom Hearts game besides the upcoming Kingdom Hearts III. The images below show off the anniversary box and it's contents. Those who buy the upcoming PS4 port ofthrough the Japanese Square Enix e-store will receive a complimentary15th Anniversary Box, a container that can store the discs ofand: in other words, every console and handheldgame besides the upcoming. The images below show off the anniversary box and it's contents.



No word yet if other territories will receive this anniversary bonus, but we'll be sure to keep you posted. Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX will be released for PS4 on March 9th in Japan, March 28th in North America and March 31st in Europe.



