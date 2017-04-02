RPGFan
John Alas
Fallout Shelter Coming to Xbox One and Windows 10
Retain progress between both versions.
02.04.17 - 5:00 PM

Bethesda Softworks has announced that the free to play title Fallout Shelter will be released on February 7th for Xbox One and Windows 10. The game's console debut will be released as an Xbox Play Anywhere title, meaning that progress will be retained across both versions.

Fallout Shelter's cross-platform progress includes players being able to pick up where they left off in either version, and carry over their saves and Achievements. Xbox One players also get to experience the game with a control scheme adapted to the Xbox One controller.

Here's a short overview of the game:

Fallout Shelter thrusts players into the role of Overseer to build their own Vault, manage dwellers, and adventure through Fallout's iconic wasteland. Since the game's original launch in 2015, the game has continued to expand the and add features including Crafting, Scrapping, Pets, additional rooms, iconic Fallout 4 characters and special Dweller customization options. The game's constantly growing Quest system allows Overseers to send Dwellers out into the Wasteland to abandoned buildings, decrepit vaults and and mysterious caves to uncover the legendary loot and face off against enemies like Radscorpions, Ghouls and powerful bosses.

Fallout Shelter is currently available on iOS, Android and PC.


