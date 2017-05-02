RPGFan
Mike Salbato
RPGFan's 40 Most Anticipated Games of 2017
Hopefully most of these actually release in 2017, too!
02.05.17 - 1:53 PM

In case you missed it, there is a crazy amount of games coming out in the next few months. Some of those are titles delayed from holiday release, and some not, but the first quarter of 2017 likely has something for everyone.

And then there's 9 more months! So, join us with our look at 40 titles for 2017 we're most excited about, with a list that covers everything from big studio titles like Cosmic Star Heroine to eagerly-anticipated indie games such as Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age. Wait... well, you know what I mean.

Today we're bringing you Part One of our 40 Most Anticipated Games of 2017, and come back on Monday for Part Two!

Full disclaimer: Because game studios saw fit to already deliver us some highly noteworthy titles in January, we're still including them in this list as we feel they're worth a look.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Swords and Serpents
Sunday, Feb. 5 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Suikoden V
Every Friday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
RPGFan's 40 Most Anticipated Games of 2017
40 Most Anticipated Games of 2017
Feature
 Retro Encounter 68
Retro Encounter 68
Podcast
 Random Encounter 122
Random Encounter 122
Podcast
 Atelier Firis OST Review
Atelier Firis OST
Review
 Retro Encounter 67
Retro Encounter 67
Podcast
 Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Review
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
Review
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2017 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info