RPGFan's 40 Most Anticipated Games of 2017

Hopefully most of these actually release in 2017, too!

02.05.17 - 1:53 PM

In case you missed it, there is a crazy amount of games coming out in the next few months. Some of those are titles delayed from holiday release, and some not, but the first quarter of 2017 likely has something for everyone.

And then there's 9 more months! So, join us with our look at 40 titles for 2017 we're most excited about, with a list that covers everything from big studio titles like Cosmic Star Heroine to eagerly-anticipated indie games such as Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age. Wait... well, you know what I mean.

Today we're bringing you Part One of our 40 Most Anticipated Games of 2017, and come back on Monday for Part Two!

Full disclaimer: Because game studios saw fit to already deliver us some highly noteworthy titles in January, we're still including them in this list as we feel they're worth a look.



