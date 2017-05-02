NieR: Automata Has Gone Gold, PS4 Model and Soundtrack Release Detailed

2B's mission will soon be complete.

02.05.17 - 2:01 PM

Square Enix producer Yosuke Saito has announced that, the Platinum Games developed sequel to cult classic, has gone gold. According to Saito, the game has actually been finished for a little while now, but they wanted to make the announcement as it has become something of a custom.

Additionally, Square will be releasing a special PS4 model for NieR: Automata, called the "Emil Edition." It will release alongside the game in Japan on February 23rd, and will cost 33, 480 yen for the 500 GB version and 38, 480 yen for the 1 TB version. The model comes with a Nier: Automata cover plate and a special theme, along with the usual amenities one expects from a PS4 bundle such as controllers and USB cables. The game's three-disc soundtrack will also be seeing a release on March 23rd, for about 3200 yen and with first-run copies including a secret track.

NieR: Automata will release for PS4 on February 23rd in Japan, March 7th in North America, and March 10th in Europe. You can read our impressions of the game's demo here.



