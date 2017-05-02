RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
NieR: Automata Has Gone Gold, PS4 Model and Soundtrack Release Detailed
2B's mission will soon be complete.
02.05.17 - 2:01 PM

Square Enix producer Yosuke Saito has announced that NieR: Automata, the Platinum Games developed sequel to cult classic NieR, has gone gold. According to Saito, the game has actually been finished for a little while now, but they wanted to make the announcement as it has become something of a custom.

nier automata gone gold platinum games square enix

Additionally, Square will be releasing a special PS4 model for NieR: Automata, called the "Emil Edition." It will release alongside the game in Japan on February 23rd, and will cost 33, 480 yen for the 500 GB version and 38, 480 yen for the 1 TB version. The model comes with a Nier: Automata cover plate and a special theme, along with the usual amenities one expects from a PS4 bundle such as controllers and USB cables. The game's three-disc soundtrack will also be seeing a release on March 23rd, for about 3200 yen and with first-run copies including a secret track.

nier automata emil edition ps4

NieR: Automata will release for PS4 on February 23rd in Japan, March 7th in North America, and March 10th in Europe. You can read our impressions of the game's demo here.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Swords and Serpents
Sunday, Feb. 5 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Suikoden V
Every Friday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
RPGFan's 40 Most Anticipated Games of 2017
40 Most Anticipated Games of 2017
Feature
 Retro Encounter 68
Retro Encounter 68
Podcast
 Random Encounter 122
Random Encounter 122
Podcast
 Atelier Firis OST Review
Atelier Firis OST
Review
 Retro Encounter 67
Retro Encounter 67
Podcast
 Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Review
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
Review
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2017 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info