Peter Triezenberg Preview Final Fantasy XV's Upcoming Piano Collection in New Trailer

That's a gorgeous rendition of Noctis' theme

02.05.17 - 4:21 PM



Square Enix has released a new video previewing the upcoming Final Fantasy XV Piano Collection, a compilation of ten tracks arranged by Natsumi Kameoka and played by Takaya Sano. The album's full title is Piano Collections Final Fantasy XV: Moonlit Melodies. The video, which you can watch below, highlights the album's rendition of Noctis' theme. Give it a listen below. Square Enix has released a new video previewing the upcomingPiano Collection, a compilation of ten tracks arranged by Natsumi Kameoka and played by Takaya Sano. The album's full title is Piano Collections: Moonlit Melodies. The video, which you can watch below, highlights the album's rendition of Noctis' theme. Give it a listen below.





