Zero Escape: The Nonary Games Releasing on March 24th
PS Vita version delayed indefinitely in Europe.
02.05.17 - 4:23 PM

Aksys Games has announced the release date for the upcoming compilation title Zero Escape: The Nonary Games. The game, which consists of a HD remake of the original 999: 9 Hours, 9 Persons, 9 Doors bundled with sequel Virtue's Last Reward, will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on March 24th, both physically and digitally, in North America.

zero escape the nonary games release date march 24th

Kidnapped and taken to an unfamiliar location, nine people find themselves forced to participate in a diabolical Nonary Game by an enigmatic mastermind called Zero. Why were they there? Why were they chosen to put their lives on the line as part of a dangerous life and death game? Who can be trusted? Tensions rise as the situation becomes more and more dire, and the nine strangers must figure out how to escape before they wind up dead.

As of this time, only a digital release has been confirmed for March 24th in Europe, although a physical release is still planned and will be revealed at a later date, although Aksys is aiming for the releases to coincide, at least on PS4. The Vita version of Zero Escape: The Nonary Games in Europe has unfortunately been delayed to "later this year." We'll keep you posted as we learn more.


