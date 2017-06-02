RPGFan
John Tucker
RPGFan's 40 Most Anticipated Games of 2017
Part two, even!
02.06.17 - 11:16 AM

Yesterday, we gave you the first half of our Most Anticipated list for 2017, so today, it's time for part two. This half of our (alphabetically ranked) list includes a few games that might be wishful thinking on our part as well as a new Zelda for a new console and a game I feel like I have heard of somewhere before now... Per-something 5? There are also a number of indie games that look like they'll do what indie games do best — provide us with unique gaming experiences that are too risky, profit-wise, for bigger studios.

Check out the full list below, drop by the forums to tell us about the games you're most looking forward to this year, and of course watch our front page all year for continued coverage of the games on the list!


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Swords and Serpents
Sunday, Feb. 5 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Suikoden V
Every Friday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
RPGFan's 40 Most Anticipated Games of 2017
40 Most Anticipated Games of 2017
Feature
 Retro Encounter 68
Retro Encounter 68
Podcast
 Random Encounter 122
Random Encounter 122
Podcast
 Atelier Firis OST Review
Atelier Firis OST
Review
 Retro Encounter 67
Retro Encounter 67
Podcast
 Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Review
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
Review
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2017 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info