RPGFan
Marcos Gaspar
Pokemon Sun & Moon Jazz Album Alola That Jazz Album Out Now
Get ready for Insaneintherainmusic's remix album!
02.06.17 - 5:14 PM

Youtube musician and jazz cover artist Carlos "Insaneintherainmusic" Eiene brings us Alola That Jazz, a remixed Pokémon album that you don't want to miss! Alola That Jazz features 8 arrangements of music from Pokémon Sun and Moon, clocking in over 43 minutes of delicious music.

Alola That Jazz is available for purchase on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes and Spotify.


