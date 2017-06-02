|
|
|
Pokemon Sun & Moon Jazz Album Alola That Jazz Album Out NowGet ready for Insaneintherainmusic's remix album!02.06.17 - 5:14 PM
Youtube musician and jazz cover artist Carlos "Insaneintherainmusic" Eiene brings us Alola That Jazz
, a remixed Pokémon
album that you don't want to miss! Alola That Jazz
features 8 arrangements of music from Pokémon Sun and Moon
, clocking in over 43 minutes of delicious music.
Alola That Jazz is available for purchase on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes and Spotify.
|