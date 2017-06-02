Pokemon Sun & Moon Jazz Album Alola That Jazz Album Out Now

Get ready for Insaneintherainmusic's remix album!

02.06.17 - 5:14 PM

Youtube musician and jazz cover artist Carlos "Insaneintherainmusic" Eiene brings us, a remixedalbum that you don't want to miss!features 8 arrangements of music from, clocking in over 43 minutes of delicious music.

Alola That Jazz is available for purchase on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes and Spotify.




