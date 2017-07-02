Peter Triezenberg Stardew Valley Getting PS4 and Xbox One Retail Release in Early 2017

Courtesy of 505 Games.

02.07.17 - 2:50 AM



Stardew Valley is currently available on consoles as a digital download, but publisher 505 Games will be bringing the Harvest Moon inspired farming simulator to store shelves in early 2017. Below, you can check out a brand-new trailer for the impending physical release, as well as read a synopsis from the developer that highlights the many, many possible directions your farming life can take. is currently available on consoles as a digital download, but publisher 505 Games will be bringing theinspired farming simulator to store shelves in early 2017. Below, you can check out a brand-new trailer for the impending physical release, as well as read a synopsis from the developer that highlights the many, many possible directions your farming life can take.

In Stardew Valley, you've inherited your grandfather's old farm plot in Stardew Valley. Armed with hand-me-down tools and a few coins, you set out to begin your new life. Can you learn to live off the land and turn these overgrown fields into a thriving home? It won't be easy. Ever since Joja Corporation came to town, the old ways of life have all but disappeared. The community center, once the town's most vibrant hub of activity, now lies in shambles. But the valley seems full of opportunity. With a little dedication, you might just be the one to restore Stardew Valley to greatness! In Stardew Valley, you've inherited your grandfather's old farm plot in Stardew Valley. Armed with hand-me-down tools and a few coins, you set out to begin your new life. Can you learn to live off the land and turn these overgrown fields into a thriving home? It won't be easy. Ever since Joja Corporation came to town, the old ways of life have all but disappeared. The community center, once the town's most vibrant hub of activity, now lies in shambles. But the valley seems full of opportunity. With a little dedication, you might just be the one to restore Stardew Valley to greatness! Key Features: Turn an overgrown field into a lively farm! Raise animals, grow crops, start an orchard, craft useful machines, and more!



Improve your skills over time. As you make your way from a struggling greenhorn to a master farmer, you’ll level up in 5 different areas: farming, mining, combat, fishing, and foraging.



Become part of the local community. Over 30 unique characters living in Stardew Valley, each with their own daily schedule, birthday, unique mini-cutscenes, and new things to say throughout the week and year.



Explore a vast, mysterious cave. Encounter new and dangerous monsters, powerful weapons, new environments, valuable gemstones and other treasures as you venture deeper underground!



Breathe new life into the valley. Help restore Stardew Valley to its former glory by repairing the old community center, or take the alternate route and join forces with Joja Corporation.



Court and marry a partner to share your life on the farm with. There are 10 available bachelors and bachelorettes to woo, each with unique character progression cutscenes!



Spend a relaxing afternoon at one of the local fishing spots. The waters are teeming with seasonal varieties of delicious fish. Craft bait, bobbers, and crab pots to help you in your journey toward catching every fish and becoming a local legend!



Collect artifacts and minerals to donate to the local museum.



Over 100 cooking and crafting recipes. Craft tasty dishes and useful objects like scarecrows, oil makers, furnaces, or even the rare and expensive crystalarium.

Customize the appearance of your character and house! With hundreds of decorative items to choose from, you'll have no trouble creating the home of your dreams.















