Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force PC Release Date Revealed
It won't be long.
02.07.17 - 2:58 AM

Idea Factory International has announced the release date for the PC version of Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force as February 14th via Steam in North America and Europe. The PC version has improved graphics in 1080p and will have a deluxe edition alongside the standard release.

fairy fencer f advent dark force pc release

For those unfamiliar with the game, here is a quick overview:

Originally released for Playstation 4, Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force takes place in a land filled with power-imbued weapons known as Furies, the Fencers who wield them are locked in combat to collect as many furies as possible. The unassuming hero Fang finds himself caught up in their struggle when pulls a sword from a stone. With up to six characters on the battlefield, enemy-turned-friend party members and a customizable world, join Fang and his team of Fencers in an epic battle to revive the Goddess or the Vile God!



