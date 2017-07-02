Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force PC Release Date Revealed

02.07.17

Idea Factory International has announced the release date for the PC version ofas February 14th via Steam in North America and Europe. The PC version has improved graphics in 1080p and will have a deluxe edition alongside the standard release.

Originally released for Playstation 4, Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force takes place in a land filled with power-imbued weapons known as Furies, the Fencers who wield them are locked in combat to collect as many furies as possible. The unassuming hero Fang finds himself caught up in their struggle when pulls a sword from a stone. With up to six characters on the battlefield, enemy-turned-friend party members and a customizable world, join Fang and his team of Fencers in an epic battle to revive the Goddess or the Vile God!