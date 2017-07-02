John Alas Distant Worlds Vocalist Susan Calloway Working on New Music For Final Fantasy XIV

Confirmed through Instagram.

02.07.17 - 3:03 AM



Final Fantasy XIV conductor Arnie Roth has confirmed at the Distant Worlds performance in New Jersey that 'Answers' and 'Dragonsong' vocalist Susan Calloway is working on recording the main theme for the upcoming expansion Stormblood. The news was confirmed through Final Fantasy XIV's conductor Arnie Roth has confirmed at the Distant Worlds performance in New Jersey that 'Answers' and 'Dragonsong' vocalist Susan Calloway is working on recording the main theme for the upcoming expansion. The news was confirmed through's Instagram account. More news on the main theme is likely to come this month as Final Fantasy XIV completes it's final leg of Fan Festivals in Frankfurt, Germany on February 18th and 19th. Renowned Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu and sound director Masayoshi Soken are expected to take the stage to discuss more on the game's music. Susan Calloway will also be attending for a special piano concert on February 18th.





Nova Crystallis Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Screenshots



Final Fantasy XIV Instagram









