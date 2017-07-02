RPGFan
John Alas
Distant Worlds Vocalist Susan Calloway Working on New Music For Final Fantasy XIV
Confirmed through Instagram.
02.07.17 - 3:03 AM

Final Fantasy XIV conductor Arnie Roth has confirmed at the Distant Worlds performance in New Jersey that 'Answers' and 'Dragonsong' vocalist Susan Calloway is working on recording the main theme for the upcoming expansion Stormblood. The news was confirmed through Final Fantasy XIV's Instagram account.

final fantasy xiv stormblood theme being recorded

More news on the main theme is likely to come this month as Final Fantasy XIV completes it's final leg of Fan Festivals in Frankfurt, Germany on February 18th and 19th. Renowned Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu and sound director Masayoshi Soken are expected to take the stage to discuss more on the game's music. Susan Calloway will also be attending for a special piano concert on February 18th.



Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Swords and Serpents
Sunday, Feb. 5 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Suikoden V
Every Friday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
RPGFan's 40 Most Anticipated Games of 2017
40 Most Anticipated Games of 2017
Feature
 Retro Encounter 68
Retro Encounter 68
Podcast
 Random Encounter 122
Random Encounter 122
Podcast
 Atelier Firis OST Review
Atelier Firis OST
Review
 Retro Encounter 67
Retro Encounter 67
Podcast
 Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Review
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
Review
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2017 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info