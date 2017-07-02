RPGFan
Marcos Gaspar
RPGFan Music: Etrian Odyssey V: The End of the Long Myth OST Review
So good.
02.07.17 - 7:08 PM

You know what we need more in our life? More Etrian Odyssey music, specifically Etrian Odyssey V: The End of the Long Myth OST. Yuzo Koshiro's track record of producing solid material is evident in his VGMdb page, and this fine soundtrack is one of his most recent additions to the list. I think Ronald Buie's review of this gem might convince you to pick up this wonderful album (or at least another Koshiro album). Enjoy the review and samples, dear readers.


