RPGFan Music: Etrian Odyssey V: The End of the Long Myth OST ReviewSo good.02.07.17 - 7:08 PM
You know what we need more in our life? More Etrian Odyssey
music, specifically Etrian Odyssey V: The End of the Long Myth OST
. Yuzo Koshiro's track record of producing solid material is evident in his VGMdb page
, and this fine soundtrack is one of his most recent additions to the list. I think Ronald Buie's review of this gem might convince you to pick up this wonderful album (or at least another Koshiro album). Enjoy the review and samples, dear readers.
