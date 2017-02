Marcos Gaspar RPGFan Music: Etrian Odyssey V: The End of the Long Myth OST Review

So good.

02.07.17 - 7:08 PM



You know what we need more in our life? More Etrian Odyssey music, specifically Etrian Odyssey V: The End of the Long Myth OST. Yuzo Koshiro's track record of producing solid material is evident in his



Ronald Buie's Etrian Odyssey V: The End of the Long Myth OST Review



RPGFan Music

You know what we need more in our life? Moremusic, specifically. Yuzo Koshiro's track record of producing solid material is evident in his VGMdb page , and this fine soundtrack is one of his most recent additions to the list. I think Ronald Buie's review of this gem might convince you to pick up this wonderful album (or at least another Koshiro album). Enjoy the review and samples, dear readers.