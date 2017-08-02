Peter Triezenberg Atelier Sophie and Nights of Azure Now Available on Steam

Can you feel the Gust blowing through the storefront?

02.08.17 - 3:42 PM



Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book and Nights of Azure are now available on PC via Steam, courtesy of Koei Tecmo. Each game costs $29.99 USD, but interested parties can get a 20% discount by buying the two titles simultaneously. As Atelier Sophie and a support character named "Gust-chan" in Nights of Azure. andare now available on PC via Steam, courtesy of Koei Tecmo. Each game costs $29.99 USD, but interested parties can get a 20% discount by buying the two titles simultaneously. As previously reported , Koei Tecmo has packaged several DLC items with these PC releases in order to celebrate developer Gust's debut on Steam, including BGM packs, an additional "Hidden Archive" map, special costumes forand a support character named "Gust-chan" in



Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book Screenshots



Nights of Azure Screenshots









