Atelier Sophie and Nights of Azure Now Available on SteamCan you feel the Gust blowing through the storefront?02.08.17 - 3:42 PM
Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book
and Nights of Azure
are now available on PC via Steam, courtesy of Koei Tecmo. Each game costs $29.99 USD, but interested parties can get a 20% discount by buying the two titles simultaneously. As previously reported
, Koei Tecmo has packaged several DLC items with these PC releases in order to celebrate developer Gust's debut on Steam, including BGM packs, an additional "Hidden Archive" map, special costumes for Atelier Sophie
and a support character named "Gust-chan" in Nights of Azure
.
