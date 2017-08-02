RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Akihiro Hino Teases "Important New System" in Ni no Kuni II
Is the plot twist that it's secretly Dark Cloud 3?
02.08.17 - 3:46 PM

In an interview with Weekly Famitsu, Level-5 CEO Akihiro Hino answered some questions regarding Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom. Seeing as creating a kingdom will be an important central theme of the game, "of course" there will be a system in place to manage that aspect. "That being said, that doesn't mean you're actually going to be building a town. It's a system in which the arrangement of your workforce is what's vital. What kind of kingdom you build depends on how you play, so you can enjoy building your own kingdom different from those of other players."

In addition, Hino teased an "entirely new system" separate from kingdom creation. While he was unable to provide further details, he said that it was related to the fact that the game's overworld is styled like a diorama, and that this system alone made him want to make an entirely separate game. Intriguing!

ni no kuni ii revenant kingdom creation level 5 new system overworld map

Development on Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is currently at 45% completion. We'll keep you posted as more information becomes available.



