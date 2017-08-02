Retro Encounter 69: Love, Sex, and Videogames

If you look for it, I've got a sneaky feeling you'll find that love actually is all around.

02.08.17 - 5:21 PM

Valentine's Day is next week, and love is in the air. Or at love is on our mind, as today's four panelists discuss the good, the bad, and the ugly of video game romance and relationships. Everything from cute Tales couples to weird BioWare sex scenes come up in today's special R

Retro Encounter 69: Love, Sex, and Videogames

Featuring: Josh Curry, Alana Hagues, Michael Sollosi, Steph Sybydlo

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com