RPGFan
Michael Sollosi
Retro Encounter 69: Love, Sex, and Videogames
If you look for it, I've got a sneaky feeling you'll find that love actually is all around.
02.08.17 - 5:21 PM

Valentine's Day is next week, and love is in the air. Or at love is on our mind, as today's four panelists discuss the good, the bad, and the ugly of video game romance and relationships. Everything from cute Tales couples to weird BioWare sex scenes come up in today's special Retro Encounter!

Retro Encounter 69: Love, Sex, and Videogames

Featuring: Josh Curry, Alana Hagues, Michael Sollosi, Steph Sybydlo

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com




Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Swords and Serpents
Sunday, Feb. 5 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Suikoden V
Every Friday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Retro Encounter 69
Retro Encounter 69
Podcast
 Etrian Odyssey V: The End of the Long Myth OST Review
Etrian Odyssey V: The End of the Long Myth OST
Review
 RPGFan's 40 Most Anticipated Games of 2017
40 Most Anticipated Games of 2017
Feature
 Retro Encounter 68
Retro Encounter 68
Podcast
 Random Encounter 122
Random Encounter 122
Podcast
 Atelier Firis OST Review
Atelier Firis OST
Review
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2017 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info