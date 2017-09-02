RPGFan
Jesse Woo
Learn How to Play Zelda: Breath of the Wild Like a Pro
No, you won't get paid for playing it.
02.09.17 - 4:27 PM

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is garnering a great deal of attention, with fans eager for its release along side the Nintendo Switch console on March 3rd. The game is doubling down on the open-world approach by allowing players to explore the world as they see fit, and impressions so far have been good.

The game is evolving in other ways too. According to a video by Youtuber Gehab, the game will also include a "Pro" mode whose primary feature is a stripped down HUD that only displays the heart meter. Extra help like the mini-map and temperature gauge will disappear in Pro mode. You can watch Gehab explain it below.

For even more footage, Nintendo's website has also released a new trailer that is a mix of cinematic and gameplay (or at least what looks like gameplay) footage.

If this game is nothing else, it is certainly beautiful. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild comes out on Wii U and Switch on March 3rd.



Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Swords and Serpents
Sunday, Feb. 5 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Suikoden V
Every Friday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Alone With You Review
Alone With You
Review
 Retro Encounter 69
Retro Encounter 69
Podcast
 Etrian Odyssey V: The End of the Long Myth OST Review
Etrian Odyssey V: The End of the Long Myth OST
Review
 RPGFan's 40 Most Anticipated Games of 2017
40 Most Anticipated Games of 2017
Feature
 Retro Encounter 68
Retro Encounter 68
Podcast
 Random Encounter 122
Random Encounter 122
Podcast
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2017 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info