Learn How to Play Zelda: Breath of the Wild Like a Pro

No, you won't get paid for playing it.

02.09.17 - 4:27 PM

is garnering a great deal of attention, with fans eager for its release along side the Nintendo Switch console on March 3rd. The game is doubling down on the open-world approach by allowing players to explore the world as they see fit, and impressions so far have been good.

The game is evolving in other ways too. According to a video by Youtuber Gehab, the game will also include a "Pro" mode whose primary feature is a stripped down HUD that only displays the heart meter. Extra help like the mini-map and temperature gauge will disappear in Pro mode. You can watch Gehab explain it below.

For even more footage, Nintendo's website has also released a new trailer that is a mix of cinematic and gameplay (or at least what looks like gameplay) footage.

If this game is nothing else, it is certainly beautiful. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild comes out on Wii U and Switch on March 3rd.





