Bandai Namco has released some new media and information about the upcoming final DLC expansion for Dark Souls III, The Ringed City. Players will be able to discover what horrors await them in this long-forgotten city on March 28th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Until then, you can get a taste by watching the video below, and find some new screenshots in our Bandai Namco has released some new media and information about the upcoming final DLC expansion for. Players will be able to discover what horrors await them in this long-forgotten city on March 28th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Until then, you can get a taste by watching the video below, and find some new screenshots in our freshly updated gallery Fear not the dark, ashen one. The Ringed City is the final DLC pack for Dark Souls III – the award-winning, genre-defining, Golden Joystick Awards 2016 Game of the Year RPG. Journey to the world's end to search for the Ringed City and encounter new lands, new bosses, new enemies with new armor, magic and items. Experience the epic final chapter of a dark world that could only be created by the mind of Hidetaka Miyazaki. A New World. One Last Journey. Embark on a journey through new and familiar lands to the world's end.

Uncover secrets in an even greater adventure.



Travel through mangled remnants of lands from ages past on your quest to find the Ringed City.



Experience the conclusive ending to the Dark Souls III saga. Encounter new, formidable bosses and enemies in your search for the Ringed City.

Equip yourself with new weapons and armor sets and defeat new bosses and enemies.



Discover new items and cast new spells along your journey to where all lands meet at the end of the earth. Team up for some jolly good cooperation or test your ability in new PvP maps.

More PvP maps will be added in addition to the Hollow Arena from Ashes of Ariandel.



All PvP maps will be accessible for those who have purchased Ashes of Ariandel and/or The Ringed City.



Improved online matchmaking functionality. If you're curious as to what we thought of the original Dark Souls III, be sure to give Andrew Barker's review a look.



