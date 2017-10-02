Peter Triezenberg Ys: Origin for PS4 and Vita Gets New 'Yunica and Hugo' Trailer

Vita version delayed.

02.10.17 - 12:26 AM



DotEmu has released a brand-new trailer for the upcoming PlayStation 4 and Vita version of Ys: Origin, which focuses on its two leads, Yunica and Hugo. Regrettably, DotEmu also announced that the Vita version of Ys: Origin has been delayed from its initial February 21st release date all the way to May 30th. This is unfortunate news for those who like their Ys on the go, but at least the PS4 version remains on track for February 21st. Check out the new trailer below.

Use your swordsmanship and spells to save the legendary Ys. Following a devastating demonic invasion, the twin Goddesses use their magic to bring the inhabitants of legendary Ys safely into the sky. While the demons work to construct Devil's Tower and reach the humans' new abode, the Goddesses disappear. As a mighty warrior or a cunning mage, you must seek the Goddesses in Devil's Tower. With your swordsmanship and spells, can you banish evil from the land of your ancestors?



