Peter Triezenberg
NIS America Press Event To Be Streamed Via Twitch
02.10.17 - 12:31 AM

NIS America has announced that their annual press event will be streamed this year via the company's Twitch channel. The event, which takes place on February 17th at 7:00 PM PST, will feature five game announcements, including Nippon Ichi's first software announcement for the Nintendo Switch and the release date of a game involving bears... which is almost certainly referencing the upcoming Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony. There will be also be special guests, including the likes of Suda 51. Make sure to tune into the stream on February 17th, and check back with RPGFan for the latest news.

