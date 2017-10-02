Week in Review, 2/10/2017

I can't wait for March and April!

02.10.17 - 3:12 PM

February may have only just started, but spring is in the air with all the great games coming out in March and April. And with all these amazing games on their way, you had better believe there will be a ton of news on all them to cover.

Persona 5 may be right around the corner, but that's not slowing down Atlus. They want to hear from you what kind of Persona game you would like to see. They also want to know what system you would like to see them on and inquire about their competitor's games. It's great to see a game company looking for feedback from their fan base before embarking on their next endeavor.

It's finally happening, NieR: Automata has gone gold, and that means it will be on its way shortly. Despite releasing in the same release window as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, NieR is ready to blow you away at the end of the month so don't miss out on it.

It seems it's time to play a game again, but not some ordinary game, mind you. It's time to play the Nonary Game: AMMMBIDEEXXX EDITON and the original! Finally the Zero Escape games, 999: 9 Hours, 9 Persons, 9 Doors and its sequel Virtue's Last Reward will be available to play on the PlayStation 4 and Vita this March. If you haven't had a chance to play these games yet then this is your chance, I can't recommend them enough.

Oh, Dissidia, you so want to compete with your fighting game brethren with just battles alone, but you can't forget your roots: you're still a Final Fantasy game and with that comes the expectations of story mode. A true console version of Dissidia will hopefully have a ton of content outside of that as well, but we will have to wait and see as nothing has been confirmed yet. At least some quick news on it can hold us over for now.

Another week, another awesome soundtrack review from our music editor Ronald Buie. This one is on the fantastic soundtrack from Etrian Odyssey V. Definitely one to look out for!

Only a month to go before the Nintendo Switch arrives with The Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, so expect a lot of news in the next few weeks on it. This week we were introduced to the new Pro mode that players can activate within the game for a more visceral experience.

If Nioh hasn't scratched that Dark Souls itch the way you wanted it too, then fear not, as more Dark Souls 3 is on its way with the new The Ringed City Expansion. Filled with a ton of new content, it should scratch that itch really nicely.

Graphic adventure games are often times hit or miss. Is Alone With You one of those rare gems of the genre or does it miss the mark? Find out in Bob Richardson's review.

And that's another wrap up for this week.






