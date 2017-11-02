RPGFan
Colin Burns
Tales of the Rays Trailer for Smartphones Features Familiar Faces
The future of the series could live in mobile?
02.11.17 - 2:39 AM

Like most major Japanese developers, Bandai Namco has been throwing their biggest IPs into the fray that is the mobile market. Their latest project is Tales of the Rays, a fully featured Tales of game for smartphones that stars its own original characters alongside characters from previous Tales games. The game will feature the series' signature action based combat, dialogue skits and world map roaming. At a glance, it's hard to tell that this isn't the next console Tales game. Check out the full length trailer below.

Tales of the Rays is coming to iOS and Android in Japan, sometime in 2017.


