Tons of Persona 5 Costume DLC Will Be Available in the West

Anyone else up for some Sega themed costumes?

02.11.17 - 2:46 AM

As we all wait with baited breath for April to roll around and deliver us, we can at least take comfort in knowing that a good amount of the game's DLC will also be coming to the west. They have been announcing the DLC costume packs and additional Personas on the official Atlus Twitter account. Some of the sets also include extra background music.

Here is rundown of what has been announced so far:

Persona 4 Yasogami High Costume Set

Persona 4 Izanagi and Izanagi Picaro

Persona 4 Kaguya and Kaguyai Picaro

Persona 4: Dancing All Night Costume Set

Persona 3 Costume Set

Persona 3 Thanatos and Thanatos Picaro

Persona 3 Orpheus and Orpheus Picaro

Persona 2 Costume Set

Persona Costume Set

Vincent from Catherine Costume

Shin Megami Tensei IV Costume Set

Devil Summoner Raidou Kuzunoha Costume Set

Swimsuit Costume Set

Release date and pricing for the DLC has not been announced. Persona 5 is releasing in North America and Europe on April 4th, 2017 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3.





