RPGFan
Colin Burns
Tons of Persona 5 Costume DLC Will Be Available in the West
Anyone else up for some Sega themed costumes?
02.11.17 - 2:46 AM

As we all wait with baited breath for April to roll around and deliver us Persona 5, we can at least take comfort in knowing that a good amount of the game's DLC will also be coming to the west. They have been announcing the DLC costume packs and additional Personas on the official Atlus Twitter account. Some of the sets also include extra background music.

Here is rundown of what has been announced so far:

  • Persona 4 Yasogami High Costume Set

  • Persona 4 Izanagi and Izanagi Picaro

  • Persona 4 Kaguya and Kaguyai Picaro

  • Persona 4: Dancing All Night Costume Set

  • Persona 3 Costume Set

  • Persona 3 Thanatos and Thanatos Picaro

  • Persona 3 Orpheus and Orpheus Picaro

  • Persona 2 Costume Set

  • Persona Costume Set

  • Vincent from Catherine Costume

  • Shin Megami Tensei IV Costume Set

  • Devil Summoner Raidou Kuzunoha Costume Set

  • Swimsuit Costume Set

Release date and pricing for the DLC has not been announced. Persona 5 is releasing in North America and Europe on April 4th, 2017 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3.



Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Tales of Symphonia
Sunday, Feb. 12 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Suikoden V
Every Friday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Alone With You Review
Alone With You
Review
 Retro Encounter 69
Retro Encounter 69
Podcast
 Etrian Odyssey V: The End of the Long Myth OST Review
Etrian Odyssey V: The End of the Long Myth OST
Review
 RPGFan's 40 Most Anticipated Games of 2017
40 Most Anticipated Games of 2017
Feature
 Retro Encounter 68
Retro Encounter 68
Podcast
 Random Encounter 122
Random Encounter 122
Podcast
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2017 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info