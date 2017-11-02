|
|
|
Tons of Persona 5 Costume DLC Will Be Available in the WestAnyone else up for some Sega themed costumes?02.11.17 - 2:46 AM
As we all wait with baited breath for April to roll around and deliver us Persona 5
, we can at least take comfort in knowing that a good amount of the game's DLC will also be coming to the west. They have been announcing the DLC costume packs and additional Personas on the official Atlus Twitter
account. Some of the sets also include extra background music.
Here is rundown of what has been announced so far:
- Persona 4 Yasogami High Costume Set
- Persona 4 Izanagi and Izanagi Picaro
- Persona 4 Kaguya and Kaguyai Picaro
- Persona 4: Dancing All Night Costume Set
- Persona 3 Costume Set
- Persona 3 Thanatos and Thanatos Picaro
- Persona 3 Orpheus and Orpheus Picaro
- Persona 2 Costume Set
- Persona Costume Set
- Vincent from Catherine Costume
- Shin Megami Tensei IV Costume Set
- Devil Summoner Raidou Kuzunoha Costume Set
- Swimsuit Costume Set
Release date and pricing for the DLC has not been announced. Persona 5 is releasing in North America and Europe on April 4th, 2017 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3.
|