RPGFan
Mike Salbato
RPGFan Sunday Streaming: Tales of Symphonia
Also inside: Free 3D glasses and not one, but two, bad Symphonia puns.
02.11.17 - 3:46 PM

I nearly typed today's headline as "Tales of Symponia," but alas, dear readers and listeners, this week's RPG stream in fact features a guy named Lloyd Irving out to save the world, and not Twilight Sparkle.

It's an exciting week though, because we have one of our social media maestros and popular entertainer Stephanie Sybydlo helming this week's stream! She led a Sunday stream awhile back on Tales of Symphonia, and we've been nudging her since then to make a comeback, because we find her as entertaining as you all do.

So you can watch our Tales of Stephonia stream right here tomorrow at 10am PST/1pm EST, but you should make a point in watching on our Twitch channel and take part in the chat!


Watch live video from RPGFan.com on www.twitch.tv


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Tales of Symphonia
Sunday, Feb. 12 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Suikoden V
Every Friday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Alone With You Review
Alone With You
Review
 Retro Encounter 69
Retro Encounter 69
Podcast
 Etrian Odyssey V: The End of the Long Myth OST Review
Etrian Odyssey V: The End of the Long Myth OST
Review
 RPGFan's 40 Most Anticipated Games of 2017
40 Most Anticipated Games of 2017
Feature
 Retro Encounter 68
Retro Encounter 68
Podcast
 Random Encounter 122
Random Encounter 122
Podcast
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2017 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info