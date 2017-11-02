RPGFan Sunday Streaming: Tales of Symphonia

Also inside: Free 3D glasses and not one, but two, bad Symphonia puns.

02.11.17 - 3:46 PM

I nearly typed today's headline as "Tales of Symponia," but alas, dear readers and listeners, this week's RPG stream in fact features a guy named Lloyd Irving out to save the world, and not Twilight Sparkle.

It's an exciting week though, because we have one of our social media maestros and popular entertainer Stephanie Sybydlo helming this week's stream! She led a Sunday stream awhile back on Tales of Symphonia, and we've been nudging her since then to make a comeback, because we find her as entertaining as you all do.

So you can watch our Tales of Stephonia stream right here tomorrow at 10am PST/1pm EST, but you should make a point in watching on our Twitch channel and take part in the chat!



Watch live video from RPGFan.com on www.twitch.tv



