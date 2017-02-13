Peter Triezenberg Spiders Releases Teaser Trailer for New Title 'GreedFall'

It looks like Bloodborne and Firewatch had a baby.

02.13.17 - 3:09 AM



Say what you will about developer Spiders, but their games are always, at the very least, interesting from a conceptual standpoint. Their latest game and collaboration with publisher Focus Home Entertainment is GreedFall, a new action-RPG styled after 17th century Baroque art that explores the plight of a group of settlers that come into conflict with the magically-endowed natives of their new island home. Spiders is promising that players will have a great deal of freedom within GreedFall, in terms of both combat and player choice.

Explore a fresh new world as you set foot―alongside many other settlers, mercenaries, and treasure hunters―on a remote island seeping with magic, rumored to be filled with riches and lost secrets. A grand journey filled with mystery follows as you find yourself in the middle of ever-increasing tensions between the invading settlers and the locals protected by supernatural beings―manifestations of the island's earthly magic. With a strong focus on its core RPG identity, GreedFall follows Spiders' experience in building intricate worlds filled with mysteries to discover, weaving deep character interactions, and offering players great freedom to achieve quests and objectives in a multitude of different ways―through combat of course, but also through diplomacy, deception, or stealth. The island of GreedFall is a living, ever-evolving world. Your actions, from seemingly trivial choices to the most important political decisions, will influence and affect its course as well as the relationship between the different factions established on the island. Check out the teaser trailer below, as well as some concept art in our gallery. GreedFall is currently set for release in 2018.



