Torment: Tides of Numenera Gets New Cinematic Trailer

Planescape's successor will arrive soon.

02.13.17 - 3:11 AM

Techland Publishing has released a brand-new trailer for, the spiritual successor to famed CRPG. This cinematic trailer chronicles the events leading up to the beginning of the player's journey as the Last Castoff, the offspring of the Changing God. Give it a watch below, and stay tuned to RPGFan for further updates.

Torment: Tides of Numenera will be available on PS4, XB1, and PC on February 28th.



