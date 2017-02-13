Torment: Tides of Numenera Gets New Cinematic Trailer Planescape's successor will arrive soon. 02.13.17 - 3:11 AM
Techland Publishing has released a brand-new trailer for Torment: Tides of Numenera, the spiritual successor to famed CRPG Planescape: Torment. This cinematic trailer chronicles the events leading up to the beginning of the player's journey as the Last Castoff, the offspring of the Changing God. Give it a watch below, and stay tuned to RPGFan for further updates.
Torment: Tides of Numenera will be available on PS4, XB1, and PC on February 28th.