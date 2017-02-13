Peter Triezenberg Check Out NieR: Automata's Epic 'Glory to Mankind 119450310' Trailer

2B is bringing the heat.

02.13.17 - 3:12 AM



NieR: Automata is right around the corner, and Square Enix is celebrating by releasing what might be the most epic trailer for the game yet. 'Glory to Mankind 11940310' features all of the robot carnage and wonderful music one would expect from a NieR trailer, and provides some further insight into the game's plot. Give it a look below, and check back with RPGFan as we approach NieR: Automata's impending release. It will be available in Japan on February 23rd, North America on March 7th, and Europe on March 10th for PS4.





