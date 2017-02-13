RPGFan
Jesse Woo
New Breath of the Wild Screenshots are Breathtaking
I know, bad pun.
02.13.17 - 3:20 AM

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild took the front page in Game Informer's March issue, which included some new screenshots and details of the game.

The screenshots elaborate on some of the features players can expect. For instance, environmental factors play a big role; Link can be struck by lightening, forcing him to unequip any metal items or weapons. Further, the world is populated with some extra fearsome enemies, but if Link can manage to overcome them he will gain access to their powerful arsenal. While the ability to pick up any enemy's weapon is new, there will be many continuities with the Zelda universe, like shopkeeper Beedle. You can find the screenshots below.

zelda breath of the wild lightening

zelda breath of the wild monster

zelda breath of the wild boss

zelda breath of the wild snow horse

zelda breath of the wild beedle

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild comes out on March 3rd on Switch and Wii U.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Tales of Symphonia
Sunday, Feb. 12 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Suikoden V
Every Friday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Nioh Review
Nioh
Review
 Tales of Berseria Review
Tales of Berseria
Review
 Alone With You Review
Alone With You
Review
 Retro Encounter 69
Retro Encounter 69
Podcast
 Etrian Odyssey V: The End of the Long Myth OST Review
Etrian Odyssey V: The End of the Long Myth OST
Review
 RPGFan's 40 Most Anticipated Games of 2017
40 Most Anticipated Games of 2017
Feature
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2017 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info