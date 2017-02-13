New Breath of the Wild Screenshots are Breathtaking

I know, bad pun.

02.13.17 - 3:20 AM

took the front page in Game Informer's March issue, which included some new screenshots and details of the game.

The screenshots elaborate on some of the features players can expect. For instance, environmental factors play a big role; Link can be struck by lightening, forcing him to unequip any metal items or weapons. Further, the world is populated with some extra fearsome enemies, but if Link can manage to overcome them he will gain access to their powerful arsenal. While the ability to pick up any enemy's weapon is new, there will be many continuities with the Zelda universe, like shopkeeper Beedle. You can find the screenshots below.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild comes out on March 3rd on Switch and Wii U.



