Stranger of Sword City Revisited Coming to North America February 28th

Revisit the series on PS Vita!

02.13.17 - 3:40 AM

Developer Experience has announced that they will releaseon PS Vita as a digital-only title in North America. A revamping of the Vita version of, the game will cost $29.99 and will launch on February 28th.

The good people over at Experience released the following overview of the game:

From the present day, to the parallel world. Survive in the land of polar night! The airplane you were traveling on vanished mysteriously, without a trace. You awaken to an unfamiliar starry night sky. It is the Sword City Escario, where shining butterflies dance… Before you lies a land of strange creatures, fearsome monsters, and countless mysterious labyrinths. You are the Chosen One: The Stranger of Sword City. Stranger of Sword City Revisited uses the previously released by NIS America PS Vita version of Stranger of Sword City as the base of the game. Though, with the additional content of new classes, reworked combat & gameplay system, items and additional dungeon players will be able to enjoy a different experience from the original game! *The story will be mostly similar to the original title, though there are new additional events

Experience also shared the Stranger of Sword City series has shipped over 100,000 copies worldwide. To celebrate this special milestone, the developer will hold a "100,000 Sales Achievement Campaign" from February 28 to March 6, where the Xbox One version of the game will be available at 75 percent off for $10.12, and the Steam version will be available for $19.99.





