A Final Fantasy XV Survey Wants Your Opinion on Post-Release Content

Square Enix wants you!...to tell them stuff.

02.13.17 - 3:46 AM

Square Enix has released an official survey in the hopes that fans will share their thoughts on various elements of. The survey emphasizes the game's post-release content, such as DLC, consumer buying habits, and Season Passes. For any interested readers, the survey can be found here

According to a mass email from Square Enix, the survey will aid the publisher/developer "shape the future of Final Fantasy XV."

This survey comes to us after the recent Active Time Report where Hajime Tabata sketched out a slew of updates for FF XV starting with patch 1.05 on February 21 which adds new PlayStation 4 Pro support, a new level cap of 120, a new picture limit of 200m and the ability to use the music player while riding your trusty Chocobo. You can check out the video of the ATR below: