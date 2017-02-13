RPGFan
A Final Fantasy XV Survey Wants Your Opinion on Post-Release Content
02.13.17

Square Enix has released an official survey in the hopes that fans will share their thoughts on various elements of Final Fantasy XV. The survey emphasizes the game's post-release content, such as DLC, consumer buying habits, and Season Passes. For any interested readers, the survey can be found here.

According to a mass email from Square Enix, the survey will aid the publisher/developer "shape the future of Final Fantasy XV."

This survey comes to us after the recent Active Time Report where Hajime Tabata sketched out a slew of updates for FF XV starting with patch 1.05 on February 21 which adds new PlayStation 4 Pro support, a new level cap of 120, a new picture limit of 200m and the ability to use the music player while riding your trusty Chocobo. You can check out the video of the ATR below:





