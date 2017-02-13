RPGFan
Alana Hagues
Nioh Review
At last! A samurai game!
02.13.17 - 1:00 PM

It does feel like ages since we've been able to control a samurai in an RPG. Nioh delivers this, along with some intense difficulty which is almost definitely inspired by From Software's own signature series.

Glutton for punishment Robert Steinman has grabbed his sword and has slayed his way through hundreds of Yokai to bring you his take on the latest from Team Ninja. Have we found a rival to Dark Souls? Or is this just another attempt to copy the formula. Check out Robert's review below to find out what he thought!


