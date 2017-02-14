Peter Triezenberg New Information and Media for Ni no Kuni II Detail Characters, Story, and Mechanics

Pretty sure that Higgledies are contagious.

02.14.17 - 11:58 AM



The official Japanese website for Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom has been updated with a bunch of new information regarding Level-5's upcoming RPG. In addition to detail surrounding the game's cast of characters and storyline, there's also a bunch of new screenshots and pieces of artwork. The highlights are as follows: The official Japanese website forhas been updated with a bunch of new information regarding Level-5's upcoming RPG. In addition to detail surrounding the game's cast of characters and storyline, there's also a bunch of new screenshots and pieces of artwork. The highlights are as follows:

One day, a boy became a king… One day, a boy became a king… Evan, a young king driven out by the country through conspiracy. After being separated from someone important, Evan decides to build his own kingdom. This is the story of a boy who becomes a great king and overcomes a great evil. Evan, the game's protagonist, is the former king of Ding Dong Dell, having inherited the throne following the death of his father. He was ousted by a coup, and is now resolved to unifying the land and founding his own kingdom. Evan is a kind-hearted and intelligent youth, although due to his secluded nature, his ability as a king was called in to question. Roland is the 48-year-old president of a country from Ichi no Kuni, or the "real world" if you will. While traveling in Ni no Kuni, he goes about as a young man in his 20s. Roland has a strong sense of justice and a straightforward personality, although he can also be stubborn. He often questions the effectiveness of his own leadership and whether or not he's leading his country properly. Last but not least on the party member spectrum, we have Tani, the young adopted daughter of an air pirate. She has a strong-minded personality inherited from her bossy father, although she does appreciate more stereotypically "girly" things even if she chooses not to show it. Central to Ni no Kuni II are the Higgledies, "spirits of heart" that can only be seen by those with pure hearts. They exist in the hearts of all living things and correspond to different elements such as fire and water. Additionally, their power can be borrowed. Mechanically, Higgledies are used both in battle and to navigate the environment, enabling the player to reach new areas. You can find additional media for Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom in our screenshot gallery. The game is currently set for a 2017 release on PS4. Stay tuned to RPGFan for further details.





