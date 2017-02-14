RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
New Video Highlights Additional Features Coming to Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
So, I heard you like flowcharts?
02.14.17 - 12:00 PM

Aksys has released a new gameplay video for Zero Escape: The Nonary Games that is intended to showcase the features being added to the HD remake of 999: 9 Hours, 9 Persons, 9 Doors included in the package. In addition to the high-resolution character portraits and backdrops and voice acting, there's also the option to switch between "Adventure" and "Novel" modes that changes how text is displayed. Additionally, the flowchart from later games in the series is confirmed to make an appearance, which should make getting those additional endings a lot easier. You can watch the video below.

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games will be available on PS4 and Vita on March 24th in North America. In Europe, the game will be out for PS4 on March 24th and in Q4 2017 for Vita. The PC version will be available worldwide on March 24th.


