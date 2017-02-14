RPGFan
John Alas
Neverwinter: Cloaked Ascendency Releasing on February 21st
More MMO expansions coming.
02.14.17 - 12:40 PM

Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios have revealed that Neverwinter: The Cloaked Ascendency is coming to PC on February 21st. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions are planned for release later this year. New features include a new campaign, adventure zone, skirmish and more. Cloaked Ascendency takes place following the previous expansion, Storm King's Thunder.

neverwinter the cloaked ascendency expansion release date

Here is an overview of the expansion:

The Cloaked Ascendency begins following the harrowing events of Storm King's Thunder in the norhern reaches of Faerun, as adventurers return to the series to honor a fallen hero. However, Gyrion the Ascendant and other former residents of the Cloak Tower, ravaged and reformed by the Far Realm, appear ready to wield their awesome magical powers against Neverwinter as the Cloaked Ascendency. Players will brave their way through the latest adventure zone, The River District, top experience a new campaign exploring the trials of these powerful foes and uncovering their hidden motives. Players will also experience a new skirmish loaded with innovative gameplay as well as the original Spellplague Caverns which will return as a leveling dungeon.



