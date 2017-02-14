RPGFan
Alana Hagues
Path of Exile: The Fall of Oriath Hands-On Preview
A sneak peak at the latest update on this great online RPG!
02.14.17 - 5:08 PM

Press events are always exciting for us! Last week, John Alas managed to get some free time to attend Grinding Gear Games's event for Path of Exile's upcoming update - The Fall of Oriath.

While the online action RPG has been exclusive to PC, this update sees the game expand out to consoles. John's got the very latest on this update, so check out his thoughts from the press event to find out just what he thought!


