02.14.17 - 9:29 PM

If you tuned in to our Twitch stream this past Sunday, you were treated to our social media specialist Stephanie Sybydlo continuing her adventures in Tales of Symphonia. Thankfully, she's decided to not make you wait months for the next installment again, and will be taking over our recently-vacated Wednesday slot! So, starting tomorrow evening at 4pm Pacific/7pm Eastern, Stephanie will be live each Wednesday with more Tales of Symphonia, so we urge you to tune in, join the chat, and make sure she streams every week forever welcome your new Wednesday overlord.

Also, due to some romantic holiday going on today, Krzysztof's Shining Force stream - originally scheduled for this morning - will broadcast tomorrow at 11am Pacific/2pm Eastern. Same time, different day. He expects to be back to his regular schedule next Tuesday.

You've also probably noticed Scott's Friday Suikoden V streams haven't been happening, but this is simply a result of some real world scheduling that hasn't worked out regarding Fridays for Scott. For now, we're putting that game on hiatus, but he'll be returning as soon as possible on a new day. Once that's settled, we'll update our schedule so you won't miss a beat!

That's all for now - thanks for tuning in and joining our streamers, and we hope you enjoy the addition of Tales of Symphonia to our lineup. And remember, you can catch up on anything you've missed either on Twitch or on our YouTube channel!


