Retro Encounter 70: Shadow Hearts: Covenant Part IA demon fuser, a German general and a wrestling vampire walk into a bar...02.15.17 - 7:16 PM
For our 50th episode, Retro Encounter held its first ever public poll so you guys could pick what you wanted us to play, and Shadow Hearts: Covenant
narrowly won! Hosted by yours truly, the Retro Crew journeys all across Europe and discusses what might just be the best turn-based battle system, have a lengthy discussion on wrestling vampires and good RPG animals, and the series as a whole.
Join Retro Encounter as we talk about this occult cult classic!
Featuring: Alana Hagues, Michael Sollosi, Robert Fenner, Stephanie Sybydlo
Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com