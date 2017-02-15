Retro Encounter 70: Shadow Hearts: Covenant Part I

A demon fuser, a German general and a wrestling vampire walk into a bar...

02.15.17 - 7:16 PM

For our 50th episode, Retro Encounter held its first ever public poll so you guys could pick what you wanted us to play, andnarrowly won! Hosted by yours truly, the Retro Crew journeys all across Europe and discusses what might just be the best turn-based battle system, have a lengthy discussion on wrestling vampires and good RPG animals, and the series as a whole.

Join Retro Encounter as we talk about this occult cult classic!

Retro Encounter Episode 70: Shadow Hearts: Covenant Part 1

Featuring: Alana Hagues, Michael Sollosi, Robert Fenner, Stephanie Sybydlo

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com