RPGFan
Alana Hagues
Retro Encounter 70: Shadow Hearts: Covenant Part I
A demon fuser, a German general and a wrestling vampire walk into a bar...
02.15.17 - 7:16 PM

For our 50th episode, Retro Encounter held its first ever public poll so you guys could pick what you wanted us to play, and Shadow Hearts: Covenant narrowly won! Hosted by yours truly, the Retro Crew journeys all across Europe and discusses what might just be the best turn-based battle system, have a lengthy discussion on wrestling vampires and good RPG animals, and the series as a whole.

Join Retro Encounter as we talk about this occult cult classic!

Retro Encounter Episode 70: Shadow Hearts: Covenant Part 1

Featuring: Alana Hagues, Michael Sollosi, Robert Fenner, Stephanie Sybydlo

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com




Back





Coming Up on Twitch

To Be Announced
Sunday, Feb. 19 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 4pm PST/7pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Retro Encounter 70
Retro Encounter 70
Podcast
 Path of Exile: The Fall of Oriath Hands-On Preview
Path of Exile: The Fall of Oriath
Hands-On Preview
 Nioh Review
Nioh
Review
 Tales of Berseria Review
Tales of Berseria
Review
 Alone With You Review
Alone With You
Review
 Retro Encounter 69
Retro Encounter 69
Podcast
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2017 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info