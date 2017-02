John Alas New Stage for Dissidia Final Fantasy Revealed

Please announce this for the west soon, Square Enix.

02.15.17 - 8:09 PM



Square Enix has revealed the newest upcoming stage for Dissidia Final Fantasy Pandemonium from Final Fantasy II. The battlefield will be added to the game in the February 16th update alongside more changes. See the action-packed reveal trailer featuring Final Fantasy II protagonist Firion below.





